Abu Dhabi Police warned of the renewed deceptive methods of fraudsters and scammers, and luring victims in misleading ways, whereby they are defrauded by paying a deposit to sell fake vehicle numbers or photos of properties, or through links to fake fraud websites bearing the names of famous restaurants and shops, and offering special offers to the public in exchange for paying fees through which the balance is withdrawn after completing the payment process from the credit card on the fake website. .

She warned job seekers against “fake employment” and believing the lies of fraudsters who are currently exploiting the opportunity of holding official events and activities to defraud them by creating pages for fake companies on the Internet as accredited recruitment companies or programs on social media sites and allocating them to pay sums of money as fees for these fake jobs, so that applicants eventually discover that they have fallen victim to fraud and deception..

She urged the public not to share their confidential information with anyone, whether it be your account or card information, online banking passwords, ATM PINs or security number. (CCV) Or password and that bank employees will never ask you for this information .

Abu Dhabi Police called on the public in case of fraud to go to the nearest police station and quickly report any calls they receive from unknown persons asking them to update their bank details, by contacting the Aman service number 8002626 or by sending a text message to 2828 or by email. [email protected] In order to enhance the police efforts to confront these fraudulent methods and protect society from their dangers.

She called for activating protection programs to ensure the efficiency of eliminating harmful sites that contain electronic codes that aim to steal their savings, and not to be led by false temptations..