Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that it is prohibited to cover the number plates of mobile vehicles using a recovery, calling on drivers to commit to not hiding the data of mobile vehicles.

She stressed that the fine will not be applied to a transported vehicle with an expired license, while drivers of recovery vehicles will be fined according to the Federal Traffic Law for “not following the instructions of the traffic policeman” with a fine of 400 dirhams and 4 traffic points.

Abu Dhabi Police has tightened its measures against drivers who violate the law, due to the lack of clarity of vehicle plate numbers on the road, calling on drivers not to hide their vehicle plate data in any way, such as loading bicycles or any other items that make it difficult to detect plate numbers or distinguish the category and source.

She stated that some drivers make simple mistakes on the road, from their point of view, which can lead to traffic violations and large fines, including transporting a bicycle on the back of the vehicle in the wrong way, which leads to the plate numbers being hidden.

She stressed that there is intensive monitoring of traffic movement on all roads, and such violations are monitored, followed up and photographed accurately, and their perpetrators are fined and the law is applied against them.

It stressed its keenness to intensify traffic control and take legal measures to fine any vehicle that does not comply with clarifying its plate numbers, in accordance with the Federal Traffic Law.

Over the past few years, Abu Dhabi Police have arrested drivers who deliberately concealed their vehicle plates to evade radars if they exceeded the speed limit on the roads. They were brought to trial, including the arrest of a Gulf driver who tried to use an electronic cover to hide the numbers of his vehicle’s plate, after identifying the plate number and its owner and reaching him, before a video was circulated on social media showing his involvement in the violation.

Law No. 5 of 2020 regarding the impoundment of vehicles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has approved a violation of driving a vehicle with fake, counterfeit, obscured, or altered number plates or using them in a manner that does not comply with the applicable legislation. If the driver of the vehicle is aware of this, he will be referred to the Public Prosecution, and the financial value for releasing the vehicle is 50 thousand dirhams, provided that the vehicle is impounded until the financial value of the impoundment is paid, for a maximum period of three months, after which the vehicle will be put up for sale at a public auction.