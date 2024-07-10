Abu Dhabi Police called on parents, as part of the “Safe Summer” campaign, not to leave or forget their children in vehicles, especially in the summer, or leave them alone while shopping or for any other reason, which may cause fainting or death, warning that exposing their children’s lives to danger exposes them to legal accountability.

Over the past few years, the country has witnessed a number of incidents of children being forgotten inside their parents’ vehicles or school buses, and the police attributed this to the negligence of the child’s guardian or companion.

Some accidents also occurred as a result of parents’ negligence, allowing children to tamper with the vehicle’s electronic key (remote control), which resulted in the vehicle being locked from the inside.

In 2022, Abu Dhabi Police revealed the death of a child who suffocated inside his father’s vehicle, who was with him. He got out of it after they arrived home and forgot him inside. They attributed the reason for this to the negligence of the guardian, who was busy throughout the trip with a phone conversation about his work problems, until he realized too late while inside the house that he had forgotten his son inside the vehicle and locked it in the middle of the high sun.

She warned against the recurrence of such unfortunate incidents, and endangering children’s lives, due to the negligence and inattention of some parents, stressing that forgetting a child inside a vehicle is a crime punishable by imprisonment or a fine of no less than AED 5,000 for the guardian or the child’s companion, according to the Child Law (Wadeema). She pointed out that the (Wadeema) Law imposes stricter penalties for negligence and endangering the life and safety of a child, including leaving a child alone and forgetting him inside a vehicle, in addition to other penalties stipulated in the event that this results in the death of the child.

Experts and specialists have warned of the danger of leaving children in vehicles without supervision or forgetting them, especially with the high temperatures in the summer, which exposes them to the risk of death or suffocation, in addition to other risks resulting from leaving children alone inside the vehicle, even if it is running, as the child can play with the driving tools, which causes them to move, and endangers his life.

Abu Dhabi Police stressed the importance of parents ensuring that all their children get out of the vehicle after arriving on any trip accompanied by them.