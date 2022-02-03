Abu Dhabi Police warned of two serious violations committed by some drivers on the roads, leading to accidents and serious injuries, explaining that there is a category of drivers who do not adhere to the mandatory lane and make a sudden deviation, which poses a serious risk to road users, and a fine of 1,400 dirhams is signed against them. and four traffic points.

Recently, Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Center, broadcast a video of a number of drivers who almost caused serious accidents due to non-compliance with the mandatory lane and sudden deviation.

Abu Dhabi Police confirmed its keenness to prevent the abuses committed by some drivers in the internal and external streets through the application of Article No. 86 stipulated by the amended executive regulations of Traffic and Traffic Law No. 178, “the light vehicle not complying with the mandatory traffic lane and the penalty of which is a fine of 400 dirhams.” And Article 29 stipulates that a sudden deviation of a vehicle entails a fine of 1,000 dirhams and four traffic points.

The Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrols Directorate called on drivers to adhere to the mandatory lane in cases where the driver must adhere to a specific lane, explaining that violating the vehicles’ non-compliance with the mandatory lane causes accidents and serious injuries.

She stated that all specialized traffic studies have proven that the human factor is behind 90% of road traffic accidents, and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has succeeded in achieving positive results in the road fatalities index during the past 10 years, as less than 150 deaths were recorded during the past year, compared to 409 deaths in the last 10 years. 2009.

It showed the five most important causes of serious traffic accidents that result in deaths on the road, which are busyness on the road, speed without taking into account road conditions, sudden deviation and failure to leave a safety distance, and lack of appreciation of road users, as well as other reasons.

She urged drivers to abide by the laws of traffic, traffic, safety and safe driving on the roads, which contributes to the death rates and severe injuries in Abu Dhabi, stressing that there is a great responsibility on the driver of the vehicle to avoid accidents and the resulting human losses.



