Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that traffic teams and personnel are intensifying their work in arresting the owners of violating trailers, referring violating drivers to the judicial authorities, and taking the necessary and legal measures against the perpetrators, warning of the traffic of violating trailers on the roads.

She explained that the operation of unlicensed trailers or those that do not meet security and safety conditions on internal and external roads is in violation of the provisions of the Traffic and Traffic Law in accordance with Article 96, which stipulates a fine of 1000 dirhams when towing a vehicle, boat or vehicle without a license, or when towing a vehicle, boat or cart. In a way that does not meet the security and safety conditions.

And it urged to ensure that the trailers are capable of running on the roads with high efficiency, or the problems caused by the lack of validity of the trailer, or the presence of malfunctions with the consequent consequences that may harm their owners.

Abu Dhabi Police called on owners of trailers and semi-trailers of all kinds and sizes to provide security and safety conditions (a red backlight and a reflective plate to alert road users) and to ensure that they comply with safety requirements and review the Drivers and Vehicles Licensing Directorate to conduct the necessary technical examination, license them and set their number plates legally.





