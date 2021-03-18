Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that traffic teams and personnel are intensifying their work in arresting the owners of violating trailers, referring violating drivers to the judicial authorities, and taking the necessary and legal measures against the perpetrators, warning against the traffic of violating trailers on the roads.

She explained that the operation of unlicensed trailers, or those that do not meet security and safety conditions on internal and external roads, is in violation of the provisions of the Traffic and Traffic Law in accordance with Article 96, which stipulates a fine of 1000 dirhams, when towing a vehicle, boat or vehicle without a license, or when towing A vehicle, boat or vehicle in a manner that does not meet the safety and security conditions.

And it urged to ensure the suitability of trailers to run on the roads with high efficiency, or problems caused by the lack of validity of the trailer, or the existence of malfunctions with the consequent consequences that may harm their owners.

Abu Dhabi Police called on owners of trailers and semi-trailers of all types and sizes to provide the security and safety conditions, which are: a red back lamp and a reflective plate to alert road users, and to ensure that they comply with safety requirements, and to review the drivers and vehicles licensing directorate to conduct the necessary technical examination and license them, and to place plates Numbers her legally.





