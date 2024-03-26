The Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate appealed to drivers not to stop in the middle of the road for any reason and called for them to go to the nearest exit to ensure the safety of road users. In the event of an inability to move the vehicle, immediately contact the Command and Control Center on phone 999 (operations room) to provide the necessary support to avoid… Due to the occurrence of serious and dangerous accidents and obstruction of traffic.

Brigadier Mahmoud Yousef Al Balushi, Director of the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate, called on drivers when sudden vehicle breakdowns occur on the road to the necessity of taking a set of measures, the most important of which are staying away from the road and using places designated for emergencies, using the right shoulder of the road only in cases of extreme necessity, and using four-way warning signals..

He pointed out the importance of placing a reflective emergency triangle behind the broken down vehicle at a sufficient distance to alert drivers of other vehicles, and avoiding being inside the broken down vehicle or on the road for the safety of the driver and his companions and quickly calling the emergency phone 999 to request assistance..

He urged the need not to be distracted by anything other than the road and to concentrate fully while driving, which enhances attention to any notifications regarding sudden malfunctions in the vehicle and to act in a timely and safe manner, explaining that lack of attention in this particular situation may cause traffic accidents that often lead to deaths and serious injuries. In addition to being subjected to legal accountability.

He stressed the importance of ensuring safe driving in general by adhering to the set speeds, using traffic lights to alert other drivers to change their lanes, leaving a sufficient safety distance behind vehicles, and paying attention at red traffic lights..