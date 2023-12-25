Abu Dhabi Police warned of the dangers of children and teenagers using violent electronic games that incite them to aggression, pointing to the severe psychological effects that reach the point of addiction and impose a state of isolation and separation from reality.

As part of the “Our Winter is Safe and Enjoyable” campaign, she called on parents to follow up and monitor their children and intervene in choosing electronic games and applications with good and harmless content, and not to consider electronic games as just ordinary games that children spend their time with, as they are a double-edged sword from which the child may benefit. It may also be dangerous for him.

She pointed out the need to pay attention to the dangers of children falling victim to fraudsters who stalk them through electronic games, advertisements and tempting links to seize their money through illegal methods.

She urged parents to give their children more attention and follow the list of websites and electronic games they frequent, give them confidence and security, and not reprimand them and encourage them to be frank about any violations or cases of electronic blackmail they may be exposed to, or expose them to cases of bullying, threats, and harassment, luring young people to share their photos and data, and implicating them in inappropriate activities. Moral.

She stressed the importance of downloading parental control programs, befriending children, and knowing their friends who play electronic games with them, in a way that enhances their children’s protection from the dangers of electronic games.

She called for reporting cases of abuse by contacting the Aman service on the toll-free number 8002626 (AMAN2626), by text message (2828), by email ([email protected]), or through the smart application of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command.