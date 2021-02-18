Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers of the danger of using vehicle carriers (recovery) to transport equipment and machinery that do not meet security and safety conditions and are not equipped to transport this type of equipment and endanger road users and the safety of the road infrastructure.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate in the Central Operations Sector called on the owners of the “Recovery” vehicle carriers to adhere to the transportation of light vehicles according to their classification, and not to use these carriers in transporting equipment and machinery due to the presence of equipment carriers equipped and designated for safe transport.

She indicated that the equipment carriers need a permit to transport the equipment at night, and it is granted according to the work assigned to it through contracts, and the movement is only at night, and adherence to the conditions of the equipment, which is that the transport vehicle is equipped with special equipment to transport equipment and machinery and that the load does not exceed the dimensions of the vehicle and that the maximum height with the vehicle 5 meters, the use of exits for bridges and suspended panels.

The Directorate stressed the importance of commitment to organizing, arranging, fixing and linking the load in a safe manner so that it is not exposed to falling during the movement of the vehicle and that the load in terms of the stability of the vehicle and its driving is not exposed to danger, adherence to the authorized traffic line and not overtaking and not walking in the event of fog and rain.

The Directorate pointed out that it will intensify the seizure campaigns and violate them according to the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law in Article 26 A and stipulates “Driving a heavy vehicle that does not meet the security and safety conditions: 500 dirhams and Article 9 A and states that the heavy vehicle is loaded in a manner that poses a danger to others: 2000 AED and 6 traffic points “and Article No. 5A stipulates that” Driving a heavy vehicle in a way that endangers the life or the lives of others or their safety or security: 3000 dirhams “and Article 75 stipulates” Using the vehicle for purposes other than the intended purpose: 300 dirhams and 4 Traffic points.





