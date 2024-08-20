Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers, as part of the Ministry of Interior’s “A Summer Without Accidents” campaign and its awareness campaign “Safe Summer”, to check their vehicle tires and ensure that they are safe and free of any damage or cracks that could cause serious traffic accidents, especially during the summer due to the high temperatures, warning of the danger of using “poor tires” to the safety of road users.

Brigadier Mahmoud Yousef Al Balushi, Director of the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate, explained that the Ministry of Interior’s “A Summer Without Accidents” campaign embodies its strategy to make roads safer, and will continue until September 1. The “Safe Summer” campaign comes within the Abu Dhabi Police’s strategy on road safety and enhancing safety for all, especially with the rise in temperatures in the summer.

He urged drivers to follow vehicle safety instructions and guidelines, maintain tires and overload them, to preserve lives and property, and preserve the value of life. He also urged them to adhere to the traffic law, adhere to the specified speeds, not to be distracted by anything other than the road, leave a sufficient safe distance between vehicles, and take preventive measures for vehicles and trucks by checking tires and ensuring their safety and replacing them if they have expired or have cracks or are swollen, and to be careful to use good types that meet specifications to avoid traffic accidents that occur due to their explosion. He pointed out that the campaign provides advice to drivers and informs them of signs that a vehicle tire is damaged.

information

Brigadier Mahmoud Al Balushi stressed the need to be aware of important information about vehicle tires and how to act in the event of a tire explosion, provide safety tools in the vehicle, avoid leaving lighters, perfumes, batteries, energy storage devices, compressed air containers, hand sanitizers and gas cylinders in the vehicle, and provide fire extinguishers in the vehicle so that the driver can intervene immediately and extinguish fires in their early stages, especially with the rise in temperature in the summer.

Educating drivers about the importance of vehicle safety

Abu Dhabi Police has raised awareness among drivers about the importance of vehicle and tire safety as part of a field awareness initiative implemented for visitors to the annual Liwa Date Festival, which recently concluded in Liwa City in the Al Dhafra region, in cooperation with the Michelin Group.

The Traffic Awareness and Education Branch of the Traffic and Security Patrols Department in the Al Dhafra Region, affiliated with the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate, provided an explanation to drivers visiting the festival about the importance of vehicle safety and periodic maintenance, the necessary precautions for driving a vehicle in the summer, the importance of checking tires and ensuring their safety and replacing them if they have expired or if there are any cracks or swelling in them, while using good types that meet specifications to avoid traffic accidents that occur due to their explosion, in addition to distributing awareness brochures and gifts to drivers.

Abu Dhabi Police is keen to implement awareness initiatives for the public on various topics, in order to ensure their safety and the safety of all road users.

For your safety…check your vehicle’s tires

Abu Dhabi Police, as part of its “Safe Summer” campaign and the Ministry of Interior’s “A Summer Without Accidents” campaign, stressed the importance of checking vehicle tires to enhance the safety of drivers, their companions, and road users.

She called for the necessity of ensuring that the tires are in good condition and that there are no damages or cracks that could cause serious traffic accidents, especially during the summer, due to the rise in temperatures.

She urged drivers to use the types that meet the specifications, and to ensure that the tire used is suitable, its size, the temperature it can withstand, the appropriate load, the year of manufacture, and the suitability of their vehicle tires for long trips in cases of land travel.

The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate confirmed the intensification of traffic control and the enforcement of the law on violators within the strategic priority of road security, and the implementation of Article 82 of the Traffic Law (a fine of 500 dirhams, 4 traffic points, and the vehicle being impounded for a week for the unfitness of the vehicle’s tires while driving).

Tire check points and traffic awareness workshops

The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police carried out a field campaign in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra region and external areas, in cooperation with strategic partners, Abu Dhabi Mobility, Emirates Transport, Al Fahim Group and Eastern Motors, with the aim of enhancing drivers’ awareness about the safety of their vehicles’ tires and maintenance.

The campaign program included tire inspection points and traffic awareness workshops that included private sector institutions through field trips that focused on providing guidance on the importance of checking the safety of vehicle tires; to enhance the safety of drivers, and showing traffic awareness films in cooperation with the Security Media Department that explain the danger of driving a vehicle with poor tires that lead to serious accidents and their painful consequences for drivers and road users.

The Happiness Patrol, in cooperation with the strategic partner Al Fahim Group and Eastern Motors, honored committed drivers by giving them valuable coupons to replace their vehicle tires with new ones.

The campaign focused on raising awareness among all segments of society about the dangers of traffic accidents, urging them to follow vehicle safety instructions and guidelines, perform tire maintenance, and avoid overloading vehicles to preserve lives and property.

Risks

The field campaign included distributing smart digital awareness brochures and symbolic gifts to the public, checking their vehicles in terms of tires and vehicle maintenance in general, and educating them about the importance of adhering to safety measures when traveling by land, and not to overload; to avoid the risk of vehicles overturning and causing accidents.