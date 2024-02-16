Abu Dhabi Police, through its social media platforms, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Center, broadcast realistic videos illustrating the danger of pedestrians crossing from places not designated for them to cross.

The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate called on pedestrians to cross safely from the places designated for them, use bridges and tunnels, and adhere to pedestrian traffic lights at intersections that operate in conjunction with traffic lights to regulate vehicle traffic.

It warned of the danger of random crossing of the road, which is considered one of the main causes of run-over accidents. She urged pedestrians to adhere to the correct crossing rules and ensure that the street is free of vehicles.

Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that the security and safety of pedestrians is an important strategic priority, pointing to the ongoing efforts to improve traffic safety conditions for pedestrians, which resulted in the construction of many bridges on internal and external roads, improving pedestrian crossings, creating surface paths controlled by traffic lights, and closing gaps by constructing fences on various roads. Which enhances their safety.

She urged drivers to pay attention to pedestrian crossings on the roads and to commit to reducing speeds, stressing that the security and safety of pedestrians is a shared responsibility between the pedestrians themselves and drivers on the roads.