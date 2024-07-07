The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, as part of its awareness campaign “Safe Summer”, called for avoiding leaving 6 things in the car to enhance safety and necessary prevention in vehicles to avoid fire accidents, especially during the summer..

Major Dr. Engineer Adel Naseeb Al-Saqri, Head of the Fire Department at the Criminal Evidence Department, explained that most vehicle fires are caused by drivers’ neglect of safety and prevention procedures, explaining that the 6 things that should not be left in the car include compressed air containers, batteries and energy storage devices, hand sanitizer, perfumes, gas cylinders and lighters, as most of them, if exposed to the sun, are flammable materials and thus cause vehicle fires..

He stated that vehicles contain flammable elements such as liquid fuel, oils, and internal components such as plastic, rubber, etc., stressing the importance of preventing vehicle fire accidents by performing periodic maintenance under the supervision of a specialized technician and keeping a fire extinguisher and a first aid kit in the vehicle as necessary, which enhances the necessary protection for the driver and vehicle users..