Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers not to harass vehicles advancing on the “overtaking lane” and stick to them, which causes dangerous confusion for drivers on the roads, which may sometimes reach a state of stubbornness, leading to painful traffic accidents due to road users not appreciating leaving a sufficient safe distance. .

She pointed out the dangers of some drivers harassing vehicles in front of them, approaching them at a close distance, and forcing them to clear the way for them by constantly using reflective lighting and the horn, which leads to distracting the driver of the vehicle in front and increases the risk of serious traffic accidents..

The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate called on drivers to stick to the right lane when driving at slow speeds for everyone’s safety, explaining that the fine for not giving way to vehicles that have priority coming from behind or from the left (overtaking lane) is 400 dirhams..