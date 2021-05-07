Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Abu Dhabi Police warned parents about the danger of their children buying fireworks from some “social media” platforms, which try to exploit children and adolescents by providing fireworks at low prices, explaining that fireworks have their beginning as entertainment and their end is tragic, and may reach damage to the eyes, loss of vision, and fire. With homes.

She called on families to be aware of the fireworks that may harm their children during the celebration of the joy of Eid Al-Fitr, and the dangers of illegal buying and selling on various occasions.

She cautioned about the dangers of practicing fireworks and the gases emitted from them, and the harmful substances they carry that affect the respiratory system, explaining that they do not pose a danger to their young users only, but also affect those in the vicinity of their use because they may cause burns and various deformations that lead to permanent or temporary impairments. Also, property damages occur as a result of the fires they cause when they are ignited.

She appealed to the parents of the need to cooperate and respond to the awareness-raising guidelines and to report the authorities that promote materials that harm community members because of the real danger these games pose. She advised parents in particular to follow their children, and to deter them from using fireworks.