Abu Dhabi Police has warned of the danger of driving vehicles at speeds below the legal speed in the left lane, noting that they cause congestion and traffic accidents.

It also warned against ignoring priority vehicles coming from behind, and not allowing them to be allowed.

It said that traffic control devices violated 1,142 drivers last year due to not clearing the way for vehicles with the next priority, calling on drivers not to obstruct traffic and traffic, in the interest of public safety.

Citizens and residents monitored what they considered “stubbornness” of vehicle drivers, and their refusal to clear the way for them in the left lane, despite their driving at slow speeds, or less than the road speed, and their failure to make way for vehicles wishing to overtake, which causes traffic congestion on the road. , Demanding to launch awareness campaigns for drivers.

Drivers identified the reasons for some driving at slow speeds on the roads, including being preoccupied with using the phone to talk and writing, the driver’s lack of knowledge of the vehicle’s line of travel and how to reach his destination, and the lack of experience of some drivers.

For its part, Abu Dhabi Police stressed the importance of drivers’ commitment to using the right lane of the road in the event that they are driving at slow speeds, so that they do not obstruct vehicles traveling at the specified speed.

It indicated the risk of driving at slow speeds on the left lane (overtaking lane) or the middle lane. It also stressed the application of Article (84) for violators “not to make way for vehicles that have priority for the road coming from the back or from the left side.”

She warned drivers to clear the way for emergency, ambulance and police vehicles, and not to obstruct or delay them, to ensure that they reach their destinations with the necessary speed, and subsequently provide ambulance services to the injured, pointing out that not giving them priority leads to delaying the response and impedes the work of ambulance crews, which increases the complications of injuries that You need to enter in a specific period of time.

It is reported that the value of the fine for not giving way to emergency, ambulance, police, or official motorcade vehicles is 3000 dirhams, with the vehicle being confiscated for 30 days, and six traffic points.





