Abu Dhabi Police warned of the renewal of deceptive methods of fraudsters and swindlers, and of luring victims in misleading ways, by which they are defrauded, by fraudulent calls and links to fraudulent electronic fraud sites via short text messages that simulate government institutions and trolling the public and offering them fake services and temptations.

It was alerted of fraudulent and fake websites bearing the names of famous restaurants and shops, and presenting special offers to the public in return for paying fees through which the balance is withdrawn after completing the payment process from the credit card on the fake website.

And she called on the public not to deal with fake electronic advertisements that offer pets for sale or adoption in return for bearing the costs of shipping and insurance from outside the country, and they are advertised through the Internet, social networking sites, and some buying and selling applications on smart phones, and the victims are asked to send money to bank accounts opened For the purpose of theft and fraud, or requesting money transfer through local and international exchange companies licensed in the country.

She warned job seekers against “fake employment” and against believing the lies of fraudsters, who are currently taking advantage of the opportunity to hold official events and events to defraud them, by creating pages for fake companies on the Internet as approved employment companies or programs on social networking sites and allocating them to pay sums of money as fees for these fake jobs. The applicants eventually discover that they have fallen victim to fraud.

And I appealed to the public not to share confidential information with anyone, whether your account or card information, passwords for online banking services, ATM personal identification numbers, security number (CCV) or password, and that bank employees and banks will never ask you for this information. .

Abu Dhabi Police called on the public, in case of fraud, to go to the nearest police station and quickly report any calls they receive from unknown persons asking them to update their banking data, by contacting Aman Service No. 8002626 or by sending a text message 2828 to enhance the efforts of the police in confronting these fraudulent methods and protecting society from its risks.

And called for the activation of protection programs to ensure the efficiency of getting rid of harmful sites that contain electronic codes aimed at robbing their savings, and not to be led by imaginary temptations.