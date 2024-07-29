Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers, as part of its “Safe Summer” campaign and the Ministry of Interior’s “A Summer Without Accidents” campaign, to check their vehicle tires and ensure that they are safe and free of any damage or cracks that could cause serious traffic accidents, especially during the summer due to the high temperatures.

She urged drivers to use the types that meet the specifications, and to ensure that the tire used is suitable, its size, the temperature it can withstand, the appropriate load, the year of manufacture, and the suitability of their vehicle tires for long trips in cases of land travel..

The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate confirmed the intensification of traffic control and the enforcement of the law on violators within the strategic priority of road security, and the implementation of Article 82 of the Traffic Law (a fine of 500 dirhams, 4 traffic points, and the vehicle being impounded for a week for the unfitness of the vehicle’s tires while driving).