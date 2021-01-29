Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Abu Dhabi Police has warned of the dangers of families neglecting children by leaving them for long periods of time under the care of nannies or strangers in a manner that may result in negative consequences for their exposure to abuse or extortion, stressing its interest in enhancing the safety and security of young people, in cooperation with strategic partners.

The Department of Social Support Centers at Abu Dhabi Police stated that it is implementing campaigns and awareness-raising programs for families to protect the child’s mental and physical health and public safety.

She indicated that the centers focus on protecting and caring for families and children, and their commitment to using the best police practices and precautionary measures to ensure that they obtain the best standards of family stability.

She appealed to parents not to be distracted by children and leave them accompanied by maids for long hours, explaining that the country’s penal code holds neglected people responsible for neglecting their duties, stressing the need to take the necessary measures to preserve the lives and safety of children.