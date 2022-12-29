The Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority, within the framework of the “Our Winter is Safe and Enjoyable” campaign, warned against lighting a fire using wood or charcoal inside the house or rooms without observing safety measures in order to avoid suffocation and the outbreak of fire.

And she stressed the need to pay attention when using a wood-burning fireplace, especially at night, and not to sleep next to it to avoid the risks of suffocation or the outbreak of fire, and it must be lit outside the rooms or special extractors should be provided to allow the smoke to rise to the top while maintaining proper ventilation, and not leaving it burning when it is finished and extinguishing it outside the home.

And she appealed to the public to adhere to public safety instructions and instructions while using heating devices to avoid any accidents that may result from their misuse, and to avoid some wrong behaviors and behaviors in the use of heating devices that may cause accidents such as house fires or suffocation.

Ensure the safety and endurance of the wires connecting the heater to the electrical source, avoid placing its wires under carpets, and not allowing children to play near or around the fireplace to avoid touching it, or exposure to its heat and falling on flammable materials, and not using it for heating, drying, or lighting incense.

She warned that the heater should be turned off when leaving the place or when sleeping, and not to place it near water or a damp area.