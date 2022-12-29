Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defense Authority warned against setting fire using wood or coal inside the house or rooms without taking into account safety measures to avoid suffocation and the outbreak of fire, stressing the need to pay attention when using a wood stove at night times and not to sleep next to it to avoid the risks of suffocation or the outbreak of fire.

And Abu Dhabi Police, as part of the “Our Winter is Safe and Enjoyable” campaign, stated that when resorting to igniting firewood or coal for heating, this must be done outside the rooms or special hoods should be provided for the smoke to rise to the top, while maintaining the provision of appropriate ventilation, and not leaving it burning when it is finished. And turn it off outside the house.

And she appealed to the public to adhere to public safety instructions and instructions while using heating devices to avoid any accidents that may result from their misuse, and to avoid some wrong behaviors and behaviors in the use of heating devices that may cause accidents such as house fires or suffocation.

And she called for the need to ensure the safety and endurance of the wires connecting the heater and the electrical source, and to avoid placing its wires under the carpet, and not to allow children to play near or around the fireplace to avoid touching it, or exposure to its heat and falling on flammable materials, and not to use it for heating, drying or lighting incense.

Abu Dhabi Police warned of the need to turn off the heater when leaving the place or when sleeping, and not to place it near water or a damp area.