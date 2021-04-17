Abu Dhabi Police have warned of fraudulent websites claiming to bring in domestic workers at competitive prices, using fake numbers and accounts on social media sites that do not belong to them, and they request basic information from victims, and sums of money as a deposit to seize domestic workers, but they do not abide by the agreement and do not provide the required, and they seize money Victims.

Abu Dhabi Police demanded distrust of such people who create fake companies to bring domestic workers, on the Internet and via websites, and impersonate famous companies in order to capture their victims, and to seize their money fraudulently.

She called on the public to be careful and not to deal with these fake websites, which exploit their needs, and most of them practice fraud and electronic fraud by deluding them with the ability to provide domestic workers in exchange for paying fees or a financial deposit that is not refundable, and their needs that were based on the agreement are not met.

She explained that these fraudulent methods vary in different forms and depend on devising new methods and methods to defraud the victims, stressing the keenness to raise awareness among the public about the risks of fraud, and urging them to request their needs from the official offices accredited to the state, so that they do not fall victim to those with weak souls who seek to Take advantage of any opportunity to deceive people.





