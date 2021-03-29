Abu Dhabi Police have warned families of the risk of their children becoming victims of blackmailing people impersonating girls, and luring them in pictures of friendship through social media, stressing the importance of not accepting friendships from strangers, not responding to the blackmailer and informing the police.

She warned families and the public about suspicious websites, links and luring advertisements to seize their money in illegal ways, using various deceptive and deceptive methods to lure their victims and impersonate them.

The Director of the Social Support Center in Abu Dhabi Police, Lieutenant Colonel Sultan Al Yahya, said that

Federal Law No. 5 of 2012 stipulates a prison sentence for a period not exceeding two years and a fine of not less than 250 thousand dirhams and not exceeding 500 thousand dirhams or either of these two penalties for anyone who blackmails or threatens another person to induce him to do or refrain from doing an act, using an information network Or an information technology means, and the penalty is imprisonment for a period not exceeding 10 years if the threat is to commit a felony or to impose matters offensive to honor or honor.

Al-Yahyani stressed the police’s keenness to combat crime and prevent it and work to achieve an increase in community confidence in the services provided, pointing out that the Department of Social Support Centers is specialized in achieving family and community stability and deals with various family problems and disputes that fall within the scope of the family in complete secrecy. Through distinguished male and female specialists distributed according to the areas of specialization.

He pointed out that the Abu Dhabi Police General Command, through the “Be Cautious” campaign, warned of phone fraud, bullying, fake employment, threats and extortion, pointing out that a real case was presented through Abu Dhabi Police accounts the day before yesterday, where the victim was identified through a social media For a person who was impersonating a girl, and he got communication and friendship between them and she added him without knowing his identity, and with the repetition of the relationship and sending pictures and videos, the other face of the girl appeared, which was the blackmailer, as he began the process of blackmail and threatening to obtain money from the victim, and threatening her with death if she tried to inform The competent authorities, or an attempt to sever the relationship, indicating that the case was dealt with in a professional and legal manner.

Abu Dhabi Police stated that the reasons for extortion are misuse of technology, the absence of the family’s role, lack of disclosure among family members, weak religious faith, bad friends and emptiness, love of gender experiment and imitation, weak character of the victim and fear of scandal.

Protect your children

Abu Dhabi Police called upon parents to not be distracted by their children, especially teenagers, and to protect them from the dangers of threats and harassment, luring them into sharing their photos and engaging them in unethical activities, and to avoid requesting friendships or accepting a friend request by unknown persons, and not responding to any conversation received from an unknown source. .





