The Anti-Narcotics Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police warned of types of drugs that cause hallucinations, violence and unexpected behavior to users, stressing the role of the family in protecting children from falling into the clutches of drugs.

In detail, the Director of the Narcotics Control Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police, Brigadier General Taher Gharib Al Dhaheri, said that drug dealers spread many rumors based on incorrect and incorrect concepts about drugs that they cause happiness, vitality and activity, and their goal in doing so is to get new users who fall into the clutches of this scourge, warning that the widespread misconceptions Drugs are one of the reasons that most contribute to the spread of this scourge.

Al Dhaheri revealed during media statements that some types of drugs lead their users to feel hallucinations and relaxation, but they are very dangerous, especially if the user drives a vehicle in a state of hallucinations and imbalance and affects the mind and thus disaster occurs. He added that some types of drugs make their users very violent and lead to changes in His behavior becomes confusing and he takes unexpected actions.

He stressed that the family is the cornerstone of building society, the cohesion of its members, and the protection of them from falling into the clutches of drugs, stressing that the role and cohesion of the family is necessary. Therefore, the language of dialogue must be available between parents and family members because the factor of fear and intimidation is not useful in treating this scourge.

Al Dhaheri warned against family disintegration or hidden disintegration between spouses, as it weakens control over children, which exposes them to falling into the deceit and deceit of drug dealers, stressing the importance of raising awareness about its various types and means, which play a major role and achieve the ultimate goal, which is prevention is better than treatment.

He revealed that the Hope Chance service has awareness materials and that more than 78,000 people visited its website during the past month, noting that families have a major role in convincing drug users or addicts to come forward for treatment, visit the Narcotics Control Directorate, submit a request, or review the Public Prosecution and submit a request to file it. At the treatment center.

He warned that trying to avoid a person recovering from drugs is one of the dangerous things that affects his psychology, so he resorts to bad friends who drag him again to use these toxins.

He stated that the recovery phase comes out of the drug user in a way that actually enables him not to return to drug use and is psychologically and physiologically qualified to start a new life, but those close to him must contain him and create new habits for him that make him a permanent healthy person in his society.

He stressed that it is necessary to fill the free time of people recovering from drug abuse with purposeful and useful things, and to encourage community participation, visits, and participation in some sports clubs that make them look at life with optimism and hope.