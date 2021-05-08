The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police has warned of the consequences of wrong behavior for drivers and called for attention while driving and cooperation in implementing traffic laws and regulations and regulations to reduce the occurrence of traffic accidents.

The directorate affirmed its interest in implementing the necessary measures that enhance road safety and raise the level of traffic safety. She explained within the activities of the Arab Traffic Week that the wrong behavior of drivers and failure to adhere to traffic rules and regulations is one of the most important reasons for the occurrence of serious accidents.

She pointed out that being preoccupied with other than the road while driving and entering a main road without making sure it is empty, sudden swerving, and not leaving an adequate safety distance and speed without taking into account the road conditions are all causes that lead to serious accidents. concentration .

The Arab Traffic Week 2021 will be held during the period from 4-10 of this May under the slogan “Accidents are not fate … but negligence and negligence”, with the aim of raising traffic awareness, as part of the efforts aimed at enhancing responsibility for adherence to traffic and traffic laws and regulations, and limiting the causes that lead to Traffic accidents and the resulting deaths and serious injuries.