Abu Dhabi Police warned community members against entering suspicious sites and dating applications on the Internet, and not accepting friendships from strangers or receiving quick profit messages, pointing out that it is a trap to lure victims, blackmail them and seize their money.

She explained that the crimes of extortion are carried out in several ways, the most prominent of which is the luring of people by creating fake women’s accounts on social media platforms, the apparent aim of which is acquaintance, and in the interior, extortion, and upon acquaintance a live broadcast is opened with the camera and filming the victim in an immoral situation.

It warned that the Federal Law on Information Technology Crimes No. 5 of 2012, Article No. 16, tightened the punishment for perpetrators of the crime of extortion, as “he shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years and a fine of no less than 250 thousand dirhams, and not exceeding 500 thousand dirhams or one of these two penalties each. “Whoever blackmails or threatens another person to induce him to do or refrain from doing an act, using an information network or an information technology means.”

And the punishment shall be imprisonment for a period not exceeding 10 years if the threat is to commit a felony or to assign things offensive to honor or honor.

Abu Dhabi Police warned the public against trusting unknown people through social media, providing them with data, information or personal pictures that may be used in electronic blackmail operations, avoiding entering suspicious sites, being careful and cautious when dealing with strangers or unidentified people, and not accepting communication with them and trusting them. Them, or send photos or private and sensitive data.

And in the event of exposure to cases of electronic blackmail, she urged the necessity not to submit to the blackmailers, not to respond to their requests, or to send any sums of money under threatening pressure, and to communicate quickly with the “Aman” service, which works around the clock and in complete confidentiality, on the toll-free number 8002626 (AMAN2626), Or through text messages (2828), or via e-mail ([email protected]), or through the smart application of the Abu Dhabi Police General Command.

And she stressed not to publish private photos and videos on social media so that they are not subjected to hacking, electronic piracy, seizure, and use by the weak-minded to blackmail their owners.

She explained that the crime of electronic extortion is one of the forms of electronic crime, which depends on threatening the victim to publish pictures or film materials or leak confidential information in exchange for money, or to exploit the victim to carry out illegal acts for the benefit of extortionists.

She urged parents to follow their children, make them aware of not accepting friendships by unknown people, and the extent of the danger of sharing their photos and data on Internet sites, and educating them on how to act when falling into the trap of blackmail.

And she confirmed that the fraudster, after gaining the person’s trust, works to request private photos or make video calls with the victim, and the fraudster resorts to broadcasting a recorded video clip that deludes the victim that it is true, to trap him in the trap of vice, then record the call to be used for extortion, and then receive the sums of money. By transferring through banks or money exchanges to avoid revealing his identity.





