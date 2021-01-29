Abu Dhabi Police warned of the dangers of families neglecting children and leaving them for long periods of time under the care of nannies or strangers in a manner that may result in negative consequences for their exposure to abuse or extortion, stressing its interest in enhancing the safety and security of young people in cooperation with strategic partners.

The Department of Social Support Centers in Abu Dhabi Police stated that it is implementing campaigns and awareness-raising programs for families to protect the child’s mental and physical health and public safety.

She indicated the centers’ interest in protecting and caring for families and children, and their commitment to using best police practices and precautionary measures to ensure that they obtain the best standards of family stability.

He appealed to parents not to be distracted by children and leave them accompanied by maids for long hours, explaining that the country’s penal code holds neglected people responsible for negligence in their duties. She added that the majority of nannies do not have the minimum skills in raising children, raising them and dealing with them, which has a negative impact on the children’s psychological, health, and behavioral condition.





