Abu Dhabi Police warned employees of seven acts that are classified as corruption cases, and legal measures are taken against the perpetrators, which are the employee’s abuse of his job and his authority to achieve personal benefits at the expense of the public interest with the intention of deceit or injustice, bribery, failure to preserve public money, illicit gain, and forgery, Favoritism for one person or entity at the expense of others, and negligence in applying laws and legislations.

She stressed the importance of the public’s role in cooperating with the concerned sectors to report any behaviors that may harm society, including job corruption.

She pointed out that it is possible to contact the “Aman” service on 800 2626 or send a text message to 2828, which allows the public to secretly pass security information about any doubts about the strengthening of security efforts.

Abu Dhabi Police finally launched the second version of the awareness campaign “Their Secretariats are Caring”, which targets government and private sectors and agencies with the aim of promoting positive job values ​​in our society by preserving public money and avoiding illicit gain.

The Head of Relations and Cooperation Department at the Anti-Corruption Department at Abu Dhabi Police, Lieutenant-Colonel Hanan Abdullah Al-Nuaimi, said that there are many acts that some employees may commit with the aim of achieving personal benefit, whether material or moral, and are classified within corruption cases, pointing out that Abu Dhabi Police has recently launched a campaign « Their secretariats are taken care of, with the aim of enhancing integrity and combating job corruption.

She added that the campaign aims to increase awareness not to abuse the position or power for personal benefits, bribery or forgery, and any other acts that fall under the name of corruption committed by the employee in the field of his work and are for material or moral gains, and to enhance the role of every governmental and private institution in devoting job integrity and educating employees. Values ​​of integrity and strengthening internal control.

She emphasized that job integrity is one of the ethics of the functional process, and the justice of conscience before the system’s control, and that is why the campaign was launched, with the aim of enhancing awareness of job integrity in society, preserving money and limiting graft, and not using the job to achieve personal benefits.

She added that the campaign includes organizing lectures and awareness workshops remotely in application of precautionary measures to confront “Covid-19” throughout the year.

Promote integrity

Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that the UAE society was able to achieve success and leadership in promoting integrity and transparency, which contributed to elevating the job to higher ranks and performing it according to laws and regulations that take into account moral and societal values, until the governmental or private job became competing with its counterparts in the countries of the world in various fields of economic and social development.

Job duties

Abu Dhabi Police affirmed that job integrity is one of the ethical behaviors that employees characterize to preserve the gains of the nation and the institution, as the employee must follow ethical behaviors to perform duties honestly, and perform his work even in the absence of any monitoring system, given that integrity is a moral value with a material impact that inhabits Feeling the individual, and making him do the right thing.





