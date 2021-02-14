Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers not to conceal their vehicle license plate data in any way, such as loading bicycles, or other purposes with which it is impossible to monitor plate numbers or distinguish the category and source.

She stated that Article 27 (b) of the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law stipulates that the perpetrators of actions that may lead to “lack of clarity of vehicle license plate numbers” will be fined a fine of 400 dirhams, and stressed the keenness to intensify traffic control and take legal measures in violation of any vehicle that does not commit to clarifying numbers Her paintings are in accordance with the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law.





