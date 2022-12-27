Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers not to hide their license plate data in any way, such as loading bicycles or other purposes for which it is impossible to monitor plate numbers or distinguish the category and source.

She stated that Article No. 27 “b” of the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law stipulates that perpetrators of actions that may lead to “unclearness of vehicle plate numbers” will be fined 400 dirhams. Its plates are in accordance with the Federal Traffic Law.