Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to adhere to the right lane when driving at slow speeds, and to give way to vehicles coming from behind, explaining that slow driving, especially in the left lane on highways, causes confusion to others, and obstructs traffic.

And Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers, in an instructional video broadcasted through digital awareness, to adhere to six important guidelines for their safety on the road, the first of which is to give way to vehicles coming from behind, for the safety of the driver and the safety of others, and to commit not to driving at slow speeds on the left lane, explaining Slow driving on the left lane (overtaking lane) causes confusion in traffic, increases the density of vehicles, and congestion on the roads, in addition to causing obstruction of traffic and the possibility of accidents.

The list of six guidelines included the need to give way to vehicles that have preference for coming from behind or from the left, adherence to the right lane when driving the vehicle at a speed less than the speed limit on the road, and finally, commitment to giving way and not obstructing traffic, stressing the lack of complacency in applying Article (84) for the perpetrators of the violation of not giving way to vehicles that have road preference coming from the rear or from the left side, which is estimated at a value of 400 dirhams.

Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers not to harass advanced vehicles on the “overtaking path” and adhere to them, which causes drivers to be dangerously confused on the roads, which may sometimes reach a state of stubbornness, stressing that this matter sometimes leads to painful traffic accidents, As a result of not appreciating road users and leaving a sufficient safety distance that allows road sharing and traffic flow.

She pointed out that some drivers harass the vehicles driving in front of them by approaching them, to force them to clear the road, and to use reflective lighting and horns, which distracts the driver of the front vehicle, and may lead to serious traffic accidents.

The main causes of accidents

Abu Dhabi Police stated that the violation of not leaving a safe distance between vehicles is one of the most prominent causes of traffic accidents on the roads, explaining that causing the accident due to not leaving a sufficient safety distance applies to Law No. 5 of 2020 regarding vehicle seizure in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which is the financial value of breaking Vehicle seizure is 5000 dirhams, provided that the vehicle is seized until the financial value is paid to release the seizure, and for a maximum period of three months.

And she explained that in the event that the dues are not paid, the vehicle will be transferred for sale in the public auction, as well as the application of Article 52 in Traffic Control Rules and Procedures No. 178 of 2017 on violating drivers by not leaving a sufficient safety distance behind the front vehicles with a fine of 400 dirhams and four traffic points for the driver of the vehicle.