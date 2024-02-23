Abu Dhabi Police warned of the negative behavior carried out by some vehicle drivers, especially young people, which leads to noise, disturbance, and reckless driving on some roads, especially sandy areas close to residential areas and neighbourhoods, explaining that vehicle noise causes a state of disturbance to public peace and creates a state of panic. And tension and nervousness among other drivers, road users, and residents of neighborhoods through which noisy cars pass, especially children, the sick, and the elderly.

She urged motorcycle users to adhere to safety and security measures, to be careful not to make noise and disturbance in the sandy areas and family camps, to adhere to security and safety controls when riding motorcycles, and not to equip vehicles and drive them on public roads.

It called on the public to report vehicles that make annoying noises in residential neighborhoods by calling 999 at the Command and Control Center, and stressed that it will not tolerate drivers who intend to make that noise from their vehicles, by taking the necessary legal measures against them and applying Article 20 of the law. Traffic: “Driving a vehicle that causes noise” carries a fine of 2,000 dirhams and 12 traffic points, and Article 73: Making changes to the vehicle’s engine or chassis without a license is 1,000 dirhams and 12 traffic points, and the vehicle will be impounded for 30 days, and Law No. (5) of the year will be applied. 2020 AD regarding the impoundment of vehicles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which is a violation of making changes to the vehicle’s engine or chassis without a license. The financial value for releasing the vehicle impoundment is 10,000 dirhams, provided that the vehicle is impounded until the financial value for releasing the impoundment is paid for a maximum period of three months. In the event of failure to pay the dues, it will be transferred. The vehicle is for sale at public auction.