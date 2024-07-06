Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers of the dangers of leaving their cars running while shopping, servicing needs at shops, gas stations, ATMs, or going out to pray, as this could lead to them being stolen by some lurking, weak-minded people.

The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate stressed the need not to be lenient or negligent in leaving vehicles in the running position, pointing out that some vehicle users may leave their children, especially infants, inside the cars while they are running.

She pointed out that Article 5 of Clause 4 of the Traffic Rules states: “He shall refrain from stopping the vehicle in places where stopping is prohibited, and if he is forced to stop it on the road, all necessary measures must be taken to ensure the safety of movement on the road and he shall not leave the vehicle with its engine running and ensure that it does not move during his absence.” Article 70 of the Federal Traffic Law states: “Failure of vehicle drivers to adhere to traffic signs and instructions” shall result in a fine of 500 dirhams.