Abu Dhabi Police has warned drivers of the danger of using vehicle carriers (recovery) to transport equipment and machinery, as they do not meet security and safety conditions, are not equipped to transport this type of equipment, and endanger road users, as well as the safety of road infrastructure.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate called on the owners of vehicle carriers (recovery) to adhere to the transportation of light vehicles according to their classification, and not to use these carriers to transport equipment and machinery, due to the presence of equipment carriers equipped and designated for safe transport.

She indicated that the equipment carriers need a permit to transport the equipment at night, which is granted according to the work assigned to it through contracts, and the movement is at night, and the conditions of the equipment are adhered to, which is that the transport vehicle is equipped with special equipment to transport equipment and machinery, and the load does not exceed the dimensions of the vehicle, and that the maximum height With the vehicle five meters, and the use of exits of bridges and suspended panels.

The Directorate stressed the importance of commitment to organizing, arranging, fixing and linking the load in a safe manner, so that it is not subject to falling during the movement of the vehicle, and that the load in terms of the balance of the vehicle and its driving is not exposed to danger, adherence to the authorized traffic line, not to overtake, and not to walk in the event of fog and rain. She pointed out that it will intensify the campaigns of arrest and violation based on the Federal Traffic and Traffic Law.





