Abu Dhabi Police has prepared a security plan to secure New Year’s celebrations in all regions of the emirate, in cooperation with strategic partners, to ensure the flow of traffic, reduce traffic congestion, and adhere to the precautionary requirements and measures to prevent “Covid-19”, warning against uncivilized practices during the celebrations.

The Director of the Central Operations Sector, Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, stated that Abu Dhabi Police had prepared a joint security plan to secure tourist areas, commercial centers and traffic during New Year’s celebrations, taking into account all precautionary measures, to ensure the security and safety of the public.

The Directorate of Traffic and Patrols in the Central Operations Sector confirmed its readiness to enhance traffic safety, by taking the necessary precautions and measures, and urged road users to pay attention and adhere to the traffic law, set speeds, use the seat belt for drivers and passengers, not to be distracted by the phone while driving, and leave an adequate safety distance between vehicles. .

And she warned against uncivilized practices, such as driving recklessly and making noise, and called for adherence to the instructions and advice aimed at providing protection and safety, and creating the atmosphere for the success of events and activities and achieving happiness for the public in the moments of celebrations to welcome the New Year, and to reflect the civilized image of the state.

The Command and Control Center of the Operations Department in the Central Operations Sector has completed its preparations for the New Year and the New Year, and the Director of Operations Department in the Central Operations Sector, Brigadier Nasser Suleiman Al Maskari, stated that Abu Dhabi Police provided the best devices, technologies and qualified human cadres in the operating room, calling on community members not to Reluctance to contact the central operating room by calling the emergency line 999 around the clock.



