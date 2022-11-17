Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers of the dangers of parking the vehicle inside the yellow box at intersections and crossing red lights.

She called on drivers not to speed up in order to catch up with the traffic light, after it changed from green to yellow, and before it turned red, in order to avoid collisions with vehicles coming from the other direction.

The Director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, Brigadier General Muhammad Dhahi Al-Hamiri, confirmed that parking in the planned area where all road directions meet at intersections constitutes a serious danger and exposes drivers to danger.

And he stressed the need to adhere to vehicles not crossing traffic lights unless their path is clear to give way to vehicles coming from other directions in the event of changing the light signal, stressing keenness to raise traffic culture among drivers in order to avoid the dangers of standing in the yellow box.