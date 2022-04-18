Abu Dhabi Police warned against begging and pleading for people, with the aim of obtaining material and in-kind benefits through various tricks and fabricated stories, especially in front of the doors of mosques, or in markets and roads.

It called on individuals not to give beggars money, or to respond to their misleading fraudulent methods, and their illegal aims, from which they reap huge fortunes, taking advantage of the desire of fasting people to do good deeds during the month of goodness and forgiveness, calling on benefactors to spend money in charities approved by the state to support convoys Charity, and distributing aid to those who deserve it, in a way that enhances preventive efforts, and establishes security and stability, in a way that embodies community partnership.

She explained that the law sets the penalty for committing the crime of beggary by imprisonment for a period not exceeding three months, and a fine of no less than 5000 dirhams, and the law also considered an aggravating circumstance to commit the crime of beggary in cases if the beggar is of a healthy structure or has an apparent source of livelihood, and if the beggar has faked an injury. Injuries or permanent disabilities, pretend to perform a service for others, or use any other means of deception and deception with the intention of influencing others to elicit their sympathy.

With regard to the crime of organized beggary, the Abu Dhabi Police confirmed that the law imposed a penalty of imprisonment for a period of no less than six months, and a fine of no less than 100,000 dirhams, on anyone who conducted the crime of organized beggary, and imposed the same penalty on anyone who recruits people in accordance with the Law of Entry And the residence of foreigners to use them in the crime of organized beggary.

She explained that the penalty for those who participated in the crime of organized beggary, according to the law, is imprisonment for a period not exceeding three months and a fine of no less than 5000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties. It is also considered an aggravating circumstance if the perpetrator of the organized beggary crime is a guardian, custodian, or entrusted with observing or caring for the beggar or has direct authority over him.



