As part of the “Our Winter is Safe and Enjoyable” campaign, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorcyclists to enjoy the winter atmosphere by adhering to the conditions of public safety, warning against recklessness while riding bicycles on land.

She appealed to parents to educate their children, who use motorcycles, to abide by safe driving and public safety conditions, especially on land, and not to drive recklessly to avoid accidents.

She advised motorcyclists to wear a helmet to protect the head, and clothing designated for driving and cycling, and to ensure the safety of the bike and the validity of lights and tires.



