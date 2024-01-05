Abu Dhabi Police warned motorists against overtaking on the shoulder of the road, as this overtaking poses a danger to the lives of road users, explaining that the shoulder of the road is used in emergency situations to provide fast paths for ambulances, civil defense and police vehicles, to carry out emergency and urgent services.

Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Center and as part of the “You Comment” initiative, broadcast a video of the violation of overtaking from the shoulder of the road, and explained that the shoulder of the road is designated for emergency vehicles to enhance speedy access to accident sites, aid the injured, and save their lives, noting that Article (42) of the law Federal Traffic and Traffic stipulates that “overtaking on the shoulder of the road is a violation worth 1,000 dirhams and six traffic points.”