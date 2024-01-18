Abu Dhabi Police has warned drivers of the dangers of leaving their cars running while shopping, fulfilling needs at shops, gas stations, ATMs, or going out to pray, which may lead to them being stolen by some lurking weak-minded people.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate stressed its interest in enhancing security awareness, stressing the need not to be negligent and negligent in leaving vehicles in the running position, pointing out that some vehicle users may leave their children, especially infants, inside cars while they are in the running condition.

She pointed out that Article Five of Clause Four of the Traffic Rules stipulates regarding the driver that he must “refrain from stopping the vehicle in places where parking is prohibited, and if he is forced to stop it on the road, he must take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of movement on the road and not leave the vehicle with its engine running.” He ensures that it does not move during his absence.” Article No. 70 of the Federal Traffic Law stipulates that “vehicle drivers’ failure to adhere to traffic signs and instructions” stipulates a fine of 500 dirhams.