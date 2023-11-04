Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to adhere to safe driving on internal and external roads, during rain and weather fluctuations, and not to approach places where valleys flow or accumulate water, and to follow the instructions and instructions of the competent authorities, in order to preserve everyone’s safety. It urged road users to monitor the weather conditions before moving their vehicle, reduce speeds and leave a sufficient safety distance between vehicles.

She stressed the danger of the driver taking photographs or being busy off-road, stressing the need to adhere to the speed limit indicated on the signs and electronic information boards on the roads.