Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to stick to the right lane when driving at slow speeds, as it causes obstruction to traffic, confusion for drivers, and the occurrence of serious accidents, explaining that the fine for not giving way to vehicles that have priority coming from behind or from the left, “the overtaking lane,” is worth 400 dirhams.

She stressed the need to be careful about safe driving, and not to overtake or overtake vehicles driving in front of them from the right, as overtaking from the right represents a great danger, and causes painful traffic accidents, and may result in deaths and serious injuries.

She stressed the importance of paying attention, not changing lanes to other lanes except after ensuring that the road is clear, moving if there is a sufficient distance between them and other vehicles, and committing to using signals when moving to other lanes.