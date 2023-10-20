Abu Dhabi Police called on drivers to stick to the right lane when driving at slow speeds, as it causes obstruction to traffic, confuses drivers, and causes serious accidents, explaining that a fine for not giving way to vehicles that have priority and coming from behind, or from the left (overtaking lane) is worth 400 dirhams. .

She stressed the need for drivers to be careful to drive safely, and not to overtake vehicles driving in front of them from the right, because of the great danger this represents and the occurrence of painful traffic accidents that may result in deaths and serious injuries. She stressed the importance of paying attention, not changing lanes to other lanes except after ensuring that the road is clear, moving if there is a sufficient distance between drivers and other vehicles, and committing to using signals when moving to other lanes.