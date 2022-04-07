Abu Dhabi Police warned of the danger of disclosing work secrets, and leaking currency documents and data, by the public employee, explaining that it is a crime punishable by law, with a fine and imprisonment.

Abu Dhabi Police indicated that Article (432) stipulates that “A person who, by virtue of his profession, craft, status or art, is a secret warehouse and discloses it in other circumstances shall be punished by imprisonment for a period of no less than one year and a fine of no less than 20,000 dirhams, or by one of these two penalties.” authorized by law, or use it for his own benefit or for the benefit of another person, unless the person concerned in the secret authorized its disclosure or use.

The penalty shall be imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years, if the offender is a public servant or assigned to a public service, and the secret was deposited during, because, or on the occasion of performing his job or service.

Article (433) stipulates that “Whoever copies, distributes or supplies to others without the right the content of a communication, message, information, data, or other things he has access to by virtue of his work, shall be punished by imprisonment.” Abu Dhabi Police explained that the dissemination of this information comes to enhance the legal culture among members of society.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

