Abu Dhabi Police has warned of the dangers of extortion and calls on community members and children not to accept friendships from strangers, not to post their photos and videos on social media or to send them to them, and to beware of dating sites and applications, as it is often the beginning of catching victims.

She emphasized that the ways to prevent extortion is not to submit to blackmail, not responding to their requests, not sending any sums of money under any direct threat, and reporting blackmail by contacting the “Aman” service, which works around the clock and in complete confidentiality, on the toll-free number 8002626 (AMAN2626), or by means of messages. Text (2828) or the social support centers of Abu Dhabi Police.

She explained that extortion is based on threatening the victim to publish pictures or film materials or leak confidential information, in exchange for money, or exploiting the victim to carry out illegal acts for the benefit of blackmailers. Social media platforms, whose aim is ostensibly acquaintance, and in the interior, blackmail, and upon acquaintance, a live broadcast is opened with the camera and the victim is photographed in an immoral situation.





