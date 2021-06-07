Abu Dhabi Police warned families of the danger of leaving children unsupervised in home or public swimming pools, stressing the need to accompany them and intensify supervision to avoid drowning accidents, explaining that neglect is a major cause of children drowning accidents, which requires not being distracted by them.

She pointed out that many children drowning incidents occur because they use the swimming pools alone, the family neglects to monitor them, the depth of the water, unfamiliarity with swimming, slipping from the floor surrounding the swimming pool, and the lack of fences around the pools.

She stated that leaving children under 3 years of age alone in the swimming pools of homes or buildings and various facilities exposes them to drowning accidents, stressing the importance of taking this matter into consideration in order to preserve their safety.

She stressed the necessity of wearing swimming equipment and providing children with collars, tools and life jackets while swimming, pointing out that drowning children in swimming pools is one of the most common causes of psychological problems for parents and those around them, warning against indifference and ignoring safety instructions in this regard, and providing swimming pools with fixed ladders and metal handles distributed around their surroundings.