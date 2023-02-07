A delegation from Abu Dhabi Police visited the Cancer Oncology Unit at Tawam Hospital in Al Ain, and was assured of the health of children with cancer patients who are receiving treatment and resisting disease in a healthy, healthy environment. They distributed gifts to make them happy, coinciding with the World Cancer Day, which falls annually on the fourth of February.

The Acting Executive Director of the Al Ain Sector at Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, Dr. Sultan Al Karam, praised the Abu Dhabi Police humanitarian initiative, its continuous cooperation and its pioneering role in enhancing security and providing humanitarian and community support to members of society.

He explained that such visits spread happiness in the hearts of children and make them feel the presence of someone who cares for them and stands by them and talks with them to give them strength and courage to overcome this stage.