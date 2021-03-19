Abu Dhabi Police launched the “emergency radio broadcast”, through 24 FM radio stations, for the first time in the country, around the clock, in four languages ​​(Arabic, English, Urdu and Malayalim), with the aim of educating drivers of the procedures to be followed before reaching the security points in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

She explained that the service allows drivers to be identified 200 meters before reaching the security points, listening through the radio to the procedures to be followed when approaching the checkpoint and adhering to it, including reducing speed, reducing lighting, paying attention and adhering to the specified route, as the right lane is allocated to trucks only, and the number of passengers does not increase. The number allowed in a single vehicle specified by “three persons” who are not from the family, in addition to putting on the muzzle, presenting the Emirates ID card and the result of the examination (Covid-19) through the Emirates Fortress program, as well as disclosure in the event of coming from traveling through any airport from State airports, and photography is strictly prohibited at security points “checkpoints.” The emergency broadcast technology via FM radio is considered one of the pioneering techniques in informing the public of drivers on the roads of the state of the road in terms of the presence of traffic congestion or severe accidents, as well as warning of weather conditions, which contributes to the flow of traffic on the road and the reduction of traffic accidents, and the leadership looks forward to expanding Using the system to achieve its strategic goal of road safety and security. Abu Dhabi Police called on the public to adhere to the precautionary measures and instructions for preventing the risk of infection (Covid-19), for their safety and the safety of their families, and to follow the instructions of police and traffic patrols at these points to enter the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in a way that contributes to the flow of traffic and avoids traffic congestion.





