Abu Dhabi Police warned of the dangers of extortion and called on community members and children not to accept the friendships of strangers, not to post their photos and videos on social media or send them to them, and to beware of dating sites and applications, as it is often the beginning of catching victims.

She emphasized that the prevention of extortion begins with not yielding to blackmail, not responding to their requests, not sending any sums of money, under any direct threat, and reporting blackmail by contacting the “Aman” service, which works around the clock, in complete secrecy, or the social support centers of Abu Dhabi Police.

She explained that extortion is based on threatening the victim to publish pictures or film materials or leak confidential information in exchange for money, or to exploit the victim to carry out illegal acts for the benefit of blackmailers.

These crimes are also carried out in several ways, the most prominent of which is the luring of people by creating fake women’s accounts on social media platforms, with the apparent goal of acquaintance, and in the interior, extortion, and upon acquaintance, a live broadcast opens with the camera to portray the victim in an immoral situation.





