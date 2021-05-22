Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Abu Dhabi Police has warned of the dangers of extortion and calls on community members and children not to accept friendships from strangers, not to post their photos and videos on social media or to send them to them, and to beware of dating sites and applications, as it is often the beginning of catching victims.

She emphasized that the methods of preventing extortion are not submitting to blackmail, not responding to their requests, not sending any sums of money under any direct threat, and reporting on blackmail by contacting the “Aman” service, which works around the clock and in complete confidentiality, on the toll-free number 8002626 (AMAN2626), or through messages Text (2828) or the social support centers of Abu Dhabi Police

She explained that blackmail is based on threatening the victim by publishing pictures or film materials or leaking classified information, in exchange for money, or exploiting the victim to carry out illegal acts for the benefit of blackmailers. These crimes are also carried out in several ways, the most prominent of which is the luring of people by creating fake women’s accounts on platforms Social communication, its aim is ostensibly acquaintance, and in the interior, blackmail, and upon acquaintance, a live broadcast is opened with the camera and filming the victim in an immoral situation.