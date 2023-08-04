The Abu Dhabi Police General Command, in cooperation with the Follow-up and Control Center, urged the public, especially drivers and road users, to be aware of the importance of preserving the bright, civilized appearance of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi by avoiding throwing waste from vehicles on the road while driving, in which Article 71 of the Traffic Law applies, and its violation is a fine of 1,000 dirhams. And scoring 6 traffic points for drivers who cause this violation.

And she called on motorists to adhere to and alert passengers with them to throw garbage and waste in the places designated for them, take into account environmental safety and public health, and participate in promoting positive behaviors, explaining that this behavior may cause environmental pollution, and urged the need to cooperate with the competent authorities in caring for health, safety and the environment by disposing of used waste in closed garbage containers. She emphasized the keenness to continue its efforts to educate motorists and road users to avoid uncivilized behaviors that some drivers commit carelessly and cause distortion of the environment and the civilized appearance.

She explained that the Abu Dhabi government, through its competent authorities, continues to spread green spaces and decorate the streets in accordance with the best international systems and standards, so that the emirate appears in a civilized manner that is attractive to citizens, residents and visitors.

And she stressed that there will be no negligence in applying the law and violating any driver who throws waste from his vehicle, whether he or those with him did so, criticizing the behavior of drivers and their conduct of such actions. ,